First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$39.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$39.17 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

