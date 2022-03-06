Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Down to $24.55

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $22.72. Cameco shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 356,256 shares changing hands.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

