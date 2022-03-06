BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $142.26

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $142.26, but opened at $135.01. BioNTech shares last traded at $136.21, with a volume of 17,303 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

