Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

