Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 34,868 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
