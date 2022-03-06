Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 34,868 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.