Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Up to $200.46

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $200.46, but opened at $205.62. Concentrix shares last traded at $199.33, with a volume of 287 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

