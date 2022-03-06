ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.42

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $15.89. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 221,392 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.