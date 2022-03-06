Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Rises By 45.0%

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BNNRU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNNRU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,671,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.