SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE SNC opened at C$28.05 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$24.70 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 295.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.13.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.