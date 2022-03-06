BMO Capital Markets Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$28.05 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$24.70 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.13.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

