Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.15.

HCAT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,712 shares of company stock worth $2,482,451 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

