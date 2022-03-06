Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 194,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Metacrine by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metacrine by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metacrine (MTCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.