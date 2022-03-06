Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

