Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.