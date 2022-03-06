Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.69.

Li Auto stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Li Auto by 157.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 502,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

