Stifel Nicolaus Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

