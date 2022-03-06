Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.20 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €5.20 ($5.84) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.14).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.98 and its 200-day moving average is €6.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a one year high of €12.77 ($14.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

