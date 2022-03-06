Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

CRON opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.13.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

