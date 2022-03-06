Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.29. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

