CIBC Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$103.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.08.

TSE BNS opened at C$93.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

