FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $8.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSL. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

