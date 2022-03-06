Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.90 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

