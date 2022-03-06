Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DaVita stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.
In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
