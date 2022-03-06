Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANF. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 49,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

