Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 900 ($12.08) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSON. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital raised Pearson to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.92) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 699 ($9.38).

PSON stock opened at GBX 606.60 ($8.14) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 620.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 653.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.86).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.76), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,799,180.16).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

