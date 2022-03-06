Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will earn $14.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.26.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

NYSE:TGT opened at $224.10 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

