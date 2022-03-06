JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 850

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.94) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

HSX stock opened at GBX 828 ($11.11) on Thursday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 931.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.20%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

