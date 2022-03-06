Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 229.70 ($3.08).

LON EMG opened at GBX 182.95 ($2.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

