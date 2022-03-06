General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.