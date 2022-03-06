$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $126.33 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

