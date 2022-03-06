AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXA in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

