StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of FSI opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.63.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
