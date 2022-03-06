SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $1.31 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the third quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

