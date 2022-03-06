Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,725,200 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 2,992,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,361.3 days.
OTCMKTS:MAPGF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust (Get Rating)
