Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,725,200 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 2,992,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,361.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MAPGF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

