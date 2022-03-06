Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Tecsys stock opened at C$30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$449.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.66. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

