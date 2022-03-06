Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BTDPF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

