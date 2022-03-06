CIBC Increases Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$45.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WPK opened at C$40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Get Winpak alerts:

In other news, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$92,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,775. Also, Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,587,802. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,670 shares of company stock worth $386,372 in the last 90 days.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.