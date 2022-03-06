Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.15) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.30).

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 224.60 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.37. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

