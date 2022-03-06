Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 326 ($4.37) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £366.62 million and a P/E ratio of 95.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 387.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

