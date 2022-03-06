Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 326 ($4.37) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £366.62 million and a P/E ratio of 95.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 387.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)
