Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.96 ($50.52).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €28.11 ($31.58) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.41.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

