Berenberg Bank Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.78 ($75.03).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €41.15 ($46.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

