Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Up 96.6% in February

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $9.17 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($22.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($21.01) to €19.40 ($21.80) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

