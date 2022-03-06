Scotiabank Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$8.38 and a 1-year high of C$14.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.