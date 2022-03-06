Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

