Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.98.

CPG stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$9.70.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

