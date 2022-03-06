Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.13% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$679.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$8.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.96.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

