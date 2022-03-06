Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.98.

CPG stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$9.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

