DA Davidson Upgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Buy

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

KBR stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 613.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $55.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

