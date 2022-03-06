Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.30.
TSE:CNQ opened at C$75.04 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.99.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
