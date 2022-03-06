National Bankshares Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$45.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLC. CIBC raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.19.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$33.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.86. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$29.08 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.97.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. Analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

