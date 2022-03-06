Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Head to Head Contrast

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bruker and Cue Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bruker presently has a consensus target price of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bruker is more favorable than Cue Health.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 11.46% 30.77% 9.95% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.42 billion 4.23 $277.10 million $1.82 37.29 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Summary

Bruker beats Cue Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

Cue Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

